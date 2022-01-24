Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 271 calls over last week

On January 17 to 21, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 271 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 271 calls over last week

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 271 calls over last week

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The population mainly applied for the fulfillment of loan obligations, the provision of new loans, the solution of housing problems.

In order to answer the missed calls and clarify questions, the hotline staff made 105 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes.

It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00.

It should be noted that for social issues it is desirable to call the hotline of the ministry of labour, social affairs and migration of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 short number.


     

Politics

President Sarkissian entitled to retract resignation within one week

President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within one week, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said during the parliament session, citing the Rules of Procedure law.

All news from section

President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian informed about his decision to resign, the press service of the...

Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process

We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in...

Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...

Cavusoglu: Steps to increase mutual trust will be discussed at next meeting with Armenia

The Turkish foreign minister spoke about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

Russia supports continuation of activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Zakharova on Aliyev’s statements

As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia supports the continuation of the work of the Co-Chairs...

Pashinyan congratulates Johnson on 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-UK diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

All news from section

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

Society

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 271 calls over last week

On January 17 to 21, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 271 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Mushkapat residents see their future only in Homeland. Head of Community

The residents of the community of Mushkapat of Artsakh’s Martuni region live and create in their native...

Devotion is immortality. Michael Stepanyan

During the 44-day Artsakh War in 2020, thousands of devotees have fallen while defending the homeland....

A group of relatives of the missing servicemen met with the Deputy Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh

A group of relatives of the missing servicemen met with the Deputy Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping...

The residents of Noragjugh do not despair and realize that they have a mission. Community Leader

The community of Noragyugh of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1517 residents.

7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus case on January 20.

We are starting a new stage of scientific cooperation and development of science. Minister

Recently, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia Ashot Saghyan,...

Military

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of the devotees is Hrayr Danielyan.

All news from section

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 271 calls over last week
Mushkapat residents see their future only in Homeland. Head of Community
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Devotion is immortality. Michael Stepanyan
90 tons of U.S. military aid arrives in Ukraine as border tensions with Russia rise
more news

Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All news from section

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

All news from section

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

All news from section

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

International

US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine

All news from section

90 tons of U.S. military aid arrives in Ukraine as border tensions with Russia rise

US considers deploying American troops in Baltics, Eastern Europe - NY Times daily

Belarus’ Lukashenko warns West against attacking Union State

Most Read

month

week

day

Search