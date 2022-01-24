The residents of the community of Mushkapat of Artsakh’s Martuni region live and create in their native land.

January 24, 2022, 17:07 Mushkapat residents see their future only in Homeland. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Mushkapat community Ruben Musayelyan told "Artsakhpress".



The village, founded in the 7th-8th centuries, today has 271 residents, who see their future only in the homeland.



In 2015 a community center was built , where a 160-seat club, an aid station and a library operate.

The school building was built in 1983. In 2005 it was renovated by the Armenian-French organization "Childhood Mission". 43 students attend the community school. Since 2019, the "I" educational foundation program has been operating in Mushkapat; the strategic goal of which is to prevent the emigration of young people from the villages," said the head of the community, adding that there are 16 vacant houses in the free housing stock of Mushkapat.



St. Astvatsatsin Church is located in the village; a place of worship for the residents. According to Musayelyan, the village is provided with electricity and water, but is not gasified.

“During the 44-Day Artsakh War 2 of the fellow villagers have fallen and 2 of them have been wounded.

The community has 825.35 hectares of agricultural land. The villagers are engaged in cattle-breeding poultry, trying to overcome the loss and difficulties,” Musayelyan said.