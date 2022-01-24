The residents of the community of Mushkapat of Artsakh’s Martuni region live and create in their native land.
Mushkapat residents see their future only in Homeland. Head of Community
The village, founded in the 7th-8th centuries, today has 271 residents, who see their future only in the homeland.
In 2015 a community center was built , where a 160-seat club, an aid station and a library operate.
St. Astvatsatsin Church is located in the village; a place of worship for the residents. According to Musayelyan, the village is provided with electricity and water, but is not gasified.
The community has 825.35 hectares of agricultural land. The villagers are engaged in cattle-breeding poultry, trying to overcome the loss and difficulties,” Musayelyan said.