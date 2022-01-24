Devotion is immortality. Michael Stepanyan

During the 44-day Artsakh War in 2020, thousands of devotees have fallen while defending the homeland. 18-year-old Michael Stepanyan was one of them.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Michael Stepanyan was born on January 22, 2002, in the city of Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. A few years later the family moved to Stepanakert. Michael Stepanyan attended Stepanakert's school N3 after A. Griboyedov.

From 2016 he continued his education at Stepanakert School N11. In 2019 he entered the Department of Applied Mathematics of the Faculty of Economics of the Artsakh State University. After a year of study, on July 6, 2019, he entered compulsory military service in Jrakan.

3 months of service had not yet passed, when the notorious war started. And Michael went to the war. The hero's sister, Arusyak, says that since October 3 there had been no news from him.

Only after October 14 Michael managed to call his relatives. Even then, he did not say anything about his hellish feelings about the blockade and his condition. He informed only that they are in the Red Market. He assured his parents that everything would be fine, that they would see each other soon.

"The last time he called home was on October 28. He was shot to death by a drone strike.

My brother was a very modest, smart, sensitive, quiet and tolerant. He was the embodiment of goodness,” he said.