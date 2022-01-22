Ukrainian president authorizes sanctions against 24 Russian companies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved on Friday a decree by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on several Russian companies, Tass informs.
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the document, published by the presidential website, the blacklist includes construction companies Lenpromtransproyekt and Geozemstroy, as well as a Russian insurance company, Insurance Business Group.
The list also mentions Sevastopol’s state-run Culture Development Center, the National Culture Heritage foundation for social and cultural projects, the Departmental Security Service of the Russian Transport Ministry and the Transstroy holding company.
Overall, the list has 24 companies whom the Kiev government holds responsible for "illegal construction and use of the railway section of the transport route across the Kerch Strait," organizing rail service between Crimea and mainland Russia and "damaging the national cultural heritage on the territory of Sevastopol."
Zelensky also has approved a decree by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika.
The sanctions, imposed for a five-year period, include blocking of assets in Ukraine and suspension of financial transactions.