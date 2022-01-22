Ukrainian president authorizes sanctions against 24 Russian companies

Artsakhpress

International

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved on Friday a decree by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on several Russian companies, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the document, published by the presidential website, the blacklist includes construction companies Lenpromtransproyekt and Geozemstroy, as well as a Russian insurance company, Insurance Business Group.

The list also mentions Sevastopol’s state-run Culture Development Center, the National Culture Heritage foundation for social and cultural projects, the Departmental Security Service of the Russian Transport Ministry and the Transstroy holding company.

Overall, the list has 24 companies whom the Kiev government holds responsible for "illegal construction and use of the railway section of the transport route across the Kerch Strait," organizing rail service between Crimea and mainland Russia and "damaging the national cultural heritage on the territory of Sevastopol."

After the February 2014 government coup in Ukraine, the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol held referendums on the issue of reunification with Russia. The voting took place on March 16, with turnouts exceeding 80%. Reunification with Russia was supported by 96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol. On March 18, the Russian president signed a treaty on the accession of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol to the Russian Federation. Russia’s Federal Assembly ratified the treaty on March 21. Despite the unequivocal outcome of the referendum Kiev has refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

Zelensky also has approved a decree by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika.

The sanctions, imposed for a five-year period, include blocking of assets in Ukraine and suspension of financial transactions.


     

Politics

Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process

We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in the statements by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 2021, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, news.am informs.

Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...

Cavusoglu: Steps to increase mutual trust will be discussed at next meeting with Armenia

The Turkish foreign minister spoke about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

Russia supports continuation of activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Zakharova on Aliyev’s statements

As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia supports the continuation of the work of the Co-Chairs...

Pashinyan congratulates Johnson on 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-UK diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom...

“Armenia has no preconditions for delimitation” – Yerevan refutes Azerbaijani FM's claims

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun...

Artsakh's position was presented to the public of different countries through the leading media outlets of 14 countries. Artsakh FM

During 2021, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry had contacts with leading media outlets from 14 countries,...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

Society

A group of relatives of the missing servicemen met with the Deputy Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh

A group of relatives of the missing servicemen met with the Deputy Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh.

The residents of Noragjugh do not despair and realize that they have a mission. Community Leader

The community of Noragyugh of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1517 residents.

7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus case on January 20.

We are starting a new stage of scientific cooperation and development of science. Minister

Recently, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia Ashot Saghyan,...

Aurora Announces the 5th Round of Support for Artsakh Projects

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative declared a new round of support for the projects in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Twenty-two displaced families settled in Arajadzor. Head of Community

The Arajadzor community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 660 residents.

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 3 new coronavirus case on January 19.

Military

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of the devotees is Hrayr Danielyan.

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...

Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Culture

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

International

Belarus’ Lukashenko warns West against attacking Union State

Ukrainian president authorizes sanctions against 24 Russian companies

Germany wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year

Blinken and Lavrov convene in Geneva over Ukraine crisis

