A group of relatives of the missing servicemen met with the Deputy Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh.

January 21, 2022, 17:14 A group of relatives of the missing servicemen met with the Deputy Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: On January 21, a group of the relatives of the missing servicemen met with the Deputy Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh, Colonel Gorbunov at the office of the “Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh's Third War" NGO.

Armen Asryan, the chairman of “Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh's Third War" NGO told “Artsakhpress”.

"We discussed the work being done to find out the fate of the missing servicemen in the 44-Day War. Colonel Gorbunov assured that all possible measures are being taken to find out the fate of the boys," said Asryan.

Practical cooperation is being organized with the “Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh's Third War" and the representatives of the Russian peacekeeping forces dealing with the issues of missing servicemen.