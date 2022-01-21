Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Blinken and Lavrov convene in Geneva over Ukraine crisis

Round two of US-Russia talks over Ukraine and security have started on Friday, AFP reports.

Blinken and Lavrov convene in Geneva over Ukraine crisis

Blinken and Lavrov convene in Geneva over Ukraine crisis

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, respectively Washington and Moscow's top diplomats, are meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

These new talks, which seek to de-escalate the crisis at the Ukrainian border, came 11 days after the first round of discussions in the Swiss city yielded little result.

As the source said, Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops on the border and is being accused by the US of planning an invasion, which it denies.

Instead, it accuses the West of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine, citing the delivery of weapons to the country by British military transports in recent days.

Russia wants binding security guarantees, including a permanent prohibition on Ukrainian membership in NATO, to which Kyiv aspires, and the removal of most of the US and allied military presence in eastern Europe. Washington, Brussels and NATO have rejected these demands and warned that any attack on Ukraine would have costly consequences.


     

Politics

Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process

We proceed from the need for full implementation of the trilateral agreements which are enshrined in the statements by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 2021, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, news.am informs.

All news from section

Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum...

Cavusoglu: Steps to increase mutual trust will be discussed at next meeting with Armenia

The Turkish foreign minister spoke about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

Russia supports continuation of activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Zakharova on Aliyev’s statements

As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia supports the continuation of the work of the Co-Chairs...

Pashinyan congratulates Johnson on 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-UK diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom...

“Armenia has no preconditions for delimitation” – Yerevan refutes Azerbaijani FM's claims

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun...

Artsakh's position was presented to the public of different countries through the leading media outlets of 14 countries. Artsakh FM

During 2021, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry had contacts with leading media outlets from 14 countries,...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

All news from section

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

Society

The residents of Noragjugh do not despair and realize that they have a mission. Community Leader

The community of Noragyugh of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1517 residents.

All news from section

7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus case on January 20.

We are starting a new stage of scientific cooperation and development of science. Minister

Recently, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia Ashot Saghyan,...

Aurora Announces the 5th Round of Support for Artsakh Projects

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative declared a new round of support for the projects in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Twenty-two displaced families settled in Arajadzor. Head of Community

The Arajadzor community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 660 residents.

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 3 new coronavirus case on January 19.

Over 300 mln COVID-19 cases confirmed all over world, WHO says

The COVID-19 total caseload all over the world has surpassed 330 mln, while the death toll has reached...

Military

Devotion is immortality... Hrayr Danielyan

During 2020 Artsakh War many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . One of the devotees is Hrayr Danielyan.

All news from section

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of...

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...

Germany wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year
Blinken and Lavrov convene in Geneva over Ukraine crisis
Boris Johnson lifts COVID restrictions in England
Lavrov: Priority today is to start Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation, demarcation process
The residents of Noragjugh do not despair and realize that they have a mission. Community Leader
more news

Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Parajanov’s 'Triptych' screened at MoMA's annual ‘To Save and Project’ festival

All news from section

All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

All news from section

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

All news from section

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

International

Germany wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year

All news from section

Blinken and Lavrov convene in Geneva over Ukraine crisis

Boris Johnson lifts COVID restrictions in England

Blinken does not expect any ‘breakthroughs’ from Geneva talks with Lavrov

Most Read

month

week

day

Search