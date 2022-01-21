The community of Noragyugh of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1517 residents.

January 21, 2022, 12:32 The residents of Noragjugh do not despair and realize that they have a mission. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Vladimir Petrosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-day war, fifty-two families with 172 people have settled in the village. The school has 276 students. The school is named after Artsakh hero Vitaly Petrosyan. The community kindergarten was opened in 2011 with the support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. A community hall operates in village. We have an aid station and a hall for celebrations," V. Petrosyan said and added that the village is gasified, provided with electricity and water.

The community has 1559.14 hectares of agricultural land. Residents are mainly engaged in agriculture and cattle breeding. There are greenhouses. “The residents of Noragjugh do not despair. They realize that they have a mission,” noted the head of the community.