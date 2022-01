2340 | January 14, 2022 13:57 We highly appreciate the mission of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh and consider unacceptable any attempt to cast a shadow on their activities. MFA

2324 | January 14, 2022 17:26 Armenia, Turkey agree to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization

2097 | January 15, 2022 11:06 32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

1786 | January 14, 2022 16:37 Artsakh citizen arrested by Azerbaijani military after getting lost near Berdzor

1745 | January 14, 2022 16:15 The goal of the Armenian-Italian Educational Complex is to provide the Artsakh labor market with qualified craftsmen

1742 | January 14, 2022 15:42 Russia supports Armenia and Turkey in establishing direct dialogue – Sergei Lavrov

1712 | January 15, 2022 13:54 CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

1441 | January 14, 2022 12:58 The residents of Tblghu see their future only in the homeland. Head of Community