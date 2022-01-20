Recently, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia Ashot Saghyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic Lusine Gharakhanyan, the directors of 16 institutes of the National Academy of Sciences and a group of representatives of the field have held meeting at the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

January 20, 2022, 16:29 We are starting a new stage of scientific cooperation and development of science. Minister

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Lusine Gharakhanyan mentioned that various cooperation programs will be implemented this year with the support of the academy.

"Mr. Saghyan has visited Artsakh twice. With the support of the academy, we have introduced laboratories at the Artsakh Scientific Center. In order to coordinate the process of scientific cooperation, thanks to Mr. Saghyan, a representative staff of RA NAS will operate at the Artsakh Scientific Center. It is planned to open Narine Lactic Acid Product near future, and the opening will take place next week. The equipped workshop was donated by the academy.

Today, Azerbaijan is trying to erase the Armenian-Christian trace of Artsakh by putting forward the “thesis of Albanisation” at the highest state level, but we must do systematic and targeted work as a counterbalance to those theses, fictionalized stories falsified by Azerbaijan. We are working with the academy's oriental and history institutes, and a large conference is scheduled this year in May.

With the support of the Academy, a study of drinking water quality will begin this year. Our Armenian colleagues will deliver various lectures in Artsakh, and are ready to teach Natural Sciences in rural communities.