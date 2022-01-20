Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

2100 | January 14, 2022 13:57 We highly appreciate the mission of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh and consider unacceptable any attempt to cast a shadow on their activities. MFA

2083 | January 14, 2022 17:26 Armenia, Turkey agree to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization

1971 | January 14, 2022 11:15 Greek, Cypriot communities call on Australian government to formally recognize Armenian Genocide

1852 | January 15, 2022 11:06 32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

1606 | January 14, 2022 10:56 OSCE Chairman-in-Office highlights need to finding peaceful solutions to regional and protracted conflicts

1548 | January 14, 2022 16:37 Artsakh citizen arrested by Azerbaijani military after getting lost near Berdzor

1522 | January 14, 2022 15:42 Russia supports Armenia and Turkey in establishing direct dialogue – Sergei Lavrov

1502 | January 14, 2022 16:15 The goal of the Armenian-Italian Educational Complex is to provide the Artsakh labor market with qualified craftsmen