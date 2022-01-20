Cavusoglu: Steps to increase mutual trust will be discussed at next meeting with Armenia

The Turkish foreign minister spoke about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that the steps to increase mutual trust between the two sides will be discussed by the representatives of Armenia and Turkey at the next meeting, news.am informs, citing the Turkish TRT.

"The goals and targets of starting the process were discussed at the first meeting. The main goal is the complete normalization [of relations]. Armenians are also very satisfied with this. However, in the process toward complete normalization, in addition to the start of flights and the appointment of special representatives, the next meeting will work on the issue of complete normalization, and will discuss steps to increase mutual trust," said the Turkish FM.