Pashinyan congratulates Johnson on 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-UK diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I cordially congratulate on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

30 years ago, on January 20, our countries launched the process of strengthening the Armenian-British interstate partnership and the close contacts between the friendly peoples, based on historical interactions, common values, practical interests, mutual respect.

This jubilee is an important milestone to evaluate the relations between the two countries, to reassess the path passed together, to outline the new perspectives for cooperation.

The United Kingdom has been a strong partner on the path of state-building of the newly independent Republic of Armenia, and today it contributes to the democratic reforms taking place in our country, to the protection of human rights and the strengthening of the rule of law.

I am convinced that the rich experience gained during these years provides ample opportunities to discover and use the full potential of the Armenian-British cooperation, giving a new impetus to the bilateral relations, including the economic partnership, and raising them to a qualitatively new level. In this context, I consider symbolic the summarization of the forthcoming Armenia-UK Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which will give a new quality to bilateral relations.

I am full of hope that with joint efforts we will be able to enrich the Armenian-British bilateral agenda with new initiatives and programs in the coming years for the benefit of our countries and friendly peoples.

Your Excellency, I once again congratulate all of us on the occasion of the 30-year anniversary, wishing our countries fruitful cooperation full of jubilees."


     

Cavusoglu: Steps to increase mutual trust will be discussed at next meeting with Armenia

The Turkish foreign minister spoke about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

Pashinyan congratulates Johnson on 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-UK diplomatic relations

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

Aurora Announces the 5th Round of Support for Artsakh Projects

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative declared a new round of support for the projects in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) that help the people facing a grave humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the 2020 war.

Twenty-two displaced families settled in Arajadzor. Head of Community

The Arajadzor community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 660 residents.

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 3 new coronavirus case on January 19.

Over 300 mln COVID-19 cases confirmed all over world, WHO says

The COVID-19 total caseload all over the world has surpassed 330 mln, while the death toll has reached...

The research of displaced families' living conditions will continue.National Statistical Service

In February-March 2022, an annual survey of individual housing volumes will be conducted in the Republic...

7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus case on January 18.

The branch of Anania Shirakatsi International Educational Complex will be established in Artsakh

In September 2022, we plan to establish the Anania Shirakatsi International Educational Complex in Artsakh,...

Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of them is 22-year-old Nairi Abrahamyan.

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation...

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...

Turkey defense minister expresses support for Azerbaijan in another military aggression against Armenia

A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national...

Blinken seeks united front with European allies over Russia
Russia supports continuation of activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Zakharova on Aliyev’s statements
Pashinyan congratulates Johnson on 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-UK diplomatic relations
Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan
All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized
32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
All the events planned for 2022 by the "Dizak Art" Center will be organized

Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Blinken seeks united front with European allies over Russia

Blinken in Kyiv urges Russia to take peaceful path

Covid-19 pandemic ‘nowhere near over’, WHO warns

Iranian President says his visit to Moscow may become turning point in Russia-Iran ties

