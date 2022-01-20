Devotion is Immortality... Nairi Abrahamyan

Many heroes have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh War while defending the borders of Homeland. One of them is 22-year-old Nairi Abrahamyan.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" , Nairi's sister, Nona Abrahamyan, talks about her brother with boundless longing. "My brother was born on September 30, 1998, in the village of Berdashen in the Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic. He studied at the local Monte Melkonyan secondary school. Afterwards he joined the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh. After completing his compulsory military service, Nairi, as a contract serviceman, served in the ranks of the Defense Army. He had the rank of junior sergeant.

During his short life, he managed to understand the full depth of the word "live". "He was stubborn, determined, cheerful, very friendly," said N. Abrahamyan. During the war he fought bravely without taking a step back. On the night of October 7, while performing a combat mission in the direction of Martuni. The hero was shot to death by an enemy sniper

Nairi Abrahamyan was posthumously awarded the "For Courage" and "Combat Service" medals.