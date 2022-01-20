The Arajadzor community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 660 residents.

January 20, 2022, 11:40 Twenty-two displaced families settled in Arajadzor. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Arajadzor community Vahram Andreasyan told "Artsakhpress". According to him, the residents continue to live their normal lives.

"After the 44-day war, twenty-two families have settled in the community. The school has 129 students.

25 children attend the community’s kindergarten. The community hall operates in one of the vacant houses in the village. The first-aid station needs renovation. We do not have a ceremony hall. The road connecting the village to the highway has been asphalted," the head of the community said, adding that the community is gasified, provided with electricity and water.

Andreasyan mentioned that the villagers are mainly engaged is agriculture.