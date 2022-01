2151 | January 13, 2022 17:01 Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

2148 | January 13, 2022 14:21 Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

2128 | January 13, 2022 15:36 Armenian, Kazakh leaders discuss completion of CSTO peacekeeping mission

2119 | January 13, 2022 15:42 30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

2018 | January 14, 2022 13:57 We highly appreciate the mission of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh and consider unacceptable any attempt to cast a shadow on their activities. MFA

2000 | January 14, 2022 17:26 Armenia, Turkey agree to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization

1899 | January 13, 2022 17:49 Armenophobia is state-sanctioned ideology in “fascist” Azerbaijan – Artsakh FM on anniversary of Baku Pogroms

1889 | January 14, 2022 11:15 Greek, Cypriot communities call on Australian government to formally recognize Armenian Genocide