Talented Japanese pianist Takahiro Akiba has been awarded the Medal of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia for his outstanding contribution to the promotion of Armenian musical culture in Japan.

January 19, 2022, 17:43 Japanese musicians to perform Arno Babajanian's compositions in Tokyo

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian Ambassador Areg Hovhannisyan handed over the medal to the pianist at the Armenian Embassy on January 17. They also discussed the cultural projects to be implemented in the near future, in particular, the events that are planned for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan, Panorama.am informs, citing the Armenian Embassy in the country.

A recital by violinist Keiko Urushihara and Takahiro Akiba will be held in Tokyo on March 13. The concert program features music pieces by prominent Armenian composer Arno Babajanian to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary.