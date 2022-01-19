Artsakh's position was presented to the public of different countries through the leading media outlets of 14 countries. Artsakh FM

During 2021, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry had contacts with leading media outlets from 14 countries, who published various comments, interviews and articles.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Davit Babayan said at a press conference today.

We have worked closely with local media in Armenia, Russia, the United States, France, Spain, Catalonia, Australia, Argentina, Italy, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Greece and Uruguay. We see that the geography is quite large, which allows us to present our point of view, the position of Artsakh, the existing problems, the programs to the public of different countries," D. Babayan said.