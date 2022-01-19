It has been quite a long time that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are not visiting Artsakh.

January 19, 2022, 15:42 Some political pressures on Azerbaijan will be required. David Babayan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The last visit took place at the end of 2019; then it was hindered by the pandemic, the war, and again the pandemic. But these are technical obstacles. The most important obstacle is Azerbaijan which is trying to ban or complicate their visit to the region.

Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Davit Babayan said at a press conference today.

"“In order for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resume their work in the traditional way, some political pressure on Azerbaijan will be required, as that country hinders their activities. The Co-Chairs are ready to visit the region, including Artsakh. We have expressed our opinion and dissatisfaction, considering the policy of Azerbaijan unacceptable. We never leave such questions unanswered," Artsakh FM said.