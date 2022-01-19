The Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the anti-Armenian pogroms in Baku.
‘We will continue to demand condemnation of crimes against Armenians’ – Artsakh Ombudsman
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The text of the statement is presented below:
“32 years ago, on January 13-19, 1990 a systematic and mass massacre of the Armenian population was carried out in Baku with apparent permission and support of the Azerbaijani authorities. Hundreds of Armenians were killed, dispossessed and hundreds of thousands of Armenians tortured during the week-long atrocities.
Armenian population of Baku and other cities were deported under the direct threat of physical existence, and found refuge in Artsakh, Armenia and other countries of the world without receiving international status and support. Over the years, Armenian cultural heritage in those areas was vandalized and desecrated, their historical value and significance were distorted by the Azerbaijani authorities being adapted to their political expediencies.
The realization, encouragement and glorification of the Armenian massacres by the Azerbaijani authorities and unfortunately by the Azerbaijani society is systematic, large-scale and has a clear chronology: in 1905 and 1918 - the massacres in Baku, February, 1988 - Sumgait and in November of the same year in Gandzak-Kirovabad,1990s - again in Baku, Maragha, 2004 - the glorification of Ramil Safarov who axed Gurgen Margaryan, the killings of civiliansand the torture of the Armenian military during April 2026 war, and Azerbaijani-Turkish aggressionof 2020, are undeniable evidence of the systematic policy of Armenian massacres and its consequences.