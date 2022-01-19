Preservation of geopolitical subjectivity of Artsakh of vital importance for us. Artsakh FM

The preservation of geopolitical subjectivity of Artsakh is of vital importance for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Davit Babayan said at a press conference today.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We must show the world that Artsakh exists, that we are controlling our fate, and this is very important for both the world to know and the important power centers to have a right idea about the situation,” Artsakh FM said.

We will continue to actively and persistently defend the interests of Artsakh, our independence and sovereignty, strengthen the pan-Armenian unity – the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora unity, with all means,” Mr. Babayan concluded.