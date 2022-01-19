Preservation of geopolitical subjectivity of Artsakh of vital importance for us. Artsakh FM

Artsakhpress

The preservation of geopolitical subjectivity of Artsakh is of vital importance for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Davit Babayan said at a press conference today.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “We must show the world that Artsakh exists, that we are controlling our fate, and this is very important for both the world to know and the important power centers to have a right idea about the situation,” Artsakh  FM said.

We will continue to actively and persistently defend the interests of Artsakh, our independence and sovereignty, strengthen the pan-Armenian unity – the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora unity, with all means,” Mr. Babayan concluded.


     

The preservation of geopolitical subjectivity of Artsakh is of vital importance for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Davit Babayan said at a press conference today.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The research of displaced families' living conditions will continue.National Statistical Service

In February-March 2022, an annual survey of individual housing volumes will be conducted in the Republic of Artsakh.

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation on the situation and improvement of the military discipline in the army, the defense ministry said.

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

Guterres offers Merkel job at UN

