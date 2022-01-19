We will continue making Artsakh's voice heard all over the world. Artsakh FM

In 2021, we circulated 20 documents at the OSCE, 15 documents at the UN and 4 at the Council of Europe,which refer to the humanitarian, cultural genocide perpetrated by Azerbaijan and various political issues.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: And we will continue to actively work in this direction, so that the voice of Artsakh to be heard all over the world.

As "Artsakhpress" informs, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan stated this during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.

FM Babayan said in 2021 they’ve tried to do everything to protect Artsakh’s interests in various international organizations and not be left out of geopolitical processes.

The number of documents, official announcements, messages, comments disseminated by the ministry is 159, which we have carried out, of course, together with our partners in Armenia, our Diaspora organizations, which is very important," said Artsakh FM.