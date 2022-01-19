In 2021, we circulated 20 documents at the OSCE, 15 documents at the UN and 4 at the Council of Europe,which refer to the humanitarian, cultural genocide perpetrated by Azerbaijan and various political issues.
We will continue making Artsakh's voice heard all over the world. Artsakh FM
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: And we will continue to actively work in this direction, so that the voice of Artsakh to be heard all over the world.
As "Artsakhpress" informs, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan stated this during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.