In February-March 2022, an annual survey of individual housing volumes will be conducted in the Republic of Artsakh.

January 19, 2022, 12:15 The research of displaced families' living conditions will continue.National Statistical Service

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The results will be summed up in March.

As "Artsakhpress" reports, Head of the National Statistical Service of the Artsakh Republic Manush Minasyan said during the sitting held on January 19.

"In the first months of the year, the business register survey will be conducted. This year, the questionnaire also includes issues related to identifying issues related to business development.

"In the post-war period, it is very important to study the living conditions of displaced families.

Continuation of the mentioned research will allow making correct conclusions, to use the resources more efficiently," Mrs. Minasyan said, adding that as in previous years, this year, according to the established methodology, prices for consumer goods and service tariffs will be controlled.