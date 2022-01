UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres offered Germany’s former Chancellor Angela Merkel to start working as a high-level advisor in the United Nations, DPA reported citing sources in the organization.

Guterres sent a letter to Merkel with such an offer.

The former German Chancellor has not yet responded, but the UN is not sure that she will accept this offer.