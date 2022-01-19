NATO is ready to engage with Russia to exchange briefings on exercises, discuss arms control and reduce the threat from nuclear weapons, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance’s secretary general said on Tuesday, Tass informs.

January 19, 2022, 10:27 NATO says it’s ready to resume briefings with Russia on exercises, nuclear policies

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: He on Tuesday invited all the members of the NATO-Russia Council to hold a series of meetings to discuss Ukraine and mutual security concerns, he said at a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that was broadcast online.

"We are also prepared to resume the exchange of briefings on exercises, and on our respective nuclear policies," he said. "And allies are prepared to discuss arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation and encourage Russia to engage seriously on reducing the threat from nuclear weapons and missile systems."

He also said that the alliance "will not compromise on core principles, such as the right for each nation to choose its own path and NATO’s ability to protect and defend all Allies."

The statement effectively means the alliance won’t give up a policy of expansion that aims to draw new member states into the group and create new military infrastructure and bases near Russian borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on January 14 said the US and NATO seek to procrastinate about providing security guarantees. He said the potential for conflict was building up and blamed the West for the negative developments.

Russia is demanding that NATO abandon plans for further expansion and deployment of conventional and nuclear weapons near Russian borders.