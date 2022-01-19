The Azerbaijani foreign ministry has fallen into hysterical rage by the statement made by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, in which he accused Azerbaijan of "violating diplomatic ethics."

January 19, 2022, 12:09 Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Answering the questions of the MPs in the French parliament, Le Drian had said that Paris considers unacceptable Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements in connection with the recent visit to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse.

"Le Drian called Ilham Aliyev's words regarding the illegal trip of French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse to the Karabakh region unacceptable in form and content. The irresponsible and unacceptable comment of the French minister on the statement of the head of another state violates diplomatic traditions. We note with regret that the minister of foreign affairs of France, a country with a long tradition of statehood, does not understand this," as news.am informs, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.