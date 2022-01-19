World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

January 19, 2022, 10:59 World oil prices going up

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for March have risen by 1.24 percent to $85.88 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for March supplies have increased by 1.14 percent to $88.51 a barrel.