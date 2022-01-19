World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The Polish OSCE Chairmanship reiterates its full support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the OSCE Polish Chairmanship said in response to an inquiry from Armenpress when asked to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s threats to “pressure” the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ attempts to deal with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement – its mandate.
Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, respectively, the Deputy...
Moscow supports Yerevan and Ankara in the establishment of a direct dialogue and hopes that it will be...
In his recent interview to a number of media outlets, President of the Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev,...
The President of the Greek Community of Australia’s Melbourne and Victoria, Bill Papastergiadis and...
OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau underlines the need to pay...
The Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan described the Baku Pogroms as one of the manifestations...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...
The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...
Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus case on January 18.
In September 2022, we plan to establish the Anania Shirakatsi International Educational Complex in Artsakh,...
The Dashushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 180 residents.
Artsakh 2022 state budget envisages increase of the healthcare budget by 23.6%, making 15.5 billion drams.
War-related programs have a great impact.
The Azerbaijani intelligence agencies have intensified attempts to contact residents of Artsakh via the...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation on the situation and improvement of the military discipline in the army, the defense ministry said.
On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...
The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...
During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...
The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...
A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national...
One of the main tasks of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was to prevent terrorists...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
