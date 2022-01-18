In September 2022, we plan to establish the Anania Shirakatsi International Educational Complex in Artsakh, which will be a branch of the educational complex in Yerevan.

January 18, 2022, 17:25 The branch of Anania Shirakatsi International Educational Complex will be established in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan stated this during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.

The budget of the field of education is 2022 has been increased by 17.6%, which envisages an increase of salaries of teachers and employees in the fields of education, science, culture, sports by an average of 20%.

We are planning a number of other institutional reforms to improve the quality of education,"Artak Beglaryan said, in particular.