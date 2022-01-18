The Dashushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 180 residents.

January 18, 2022, 17:05 Six displaced families settled in Dashushen

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Six displaced families have settled in our village. The school is attended by 20 students. As the number of preschool children is small, there is no kindergarten in the village. We do not have a community center.

“The municipality carries out its activity in one of the houses of the village. The medical center is also located here. We have a renovated ceremony hall. The intra-community roads are paved, "the head of the community said, adding that the villagers are provided with electricity, water and gas supply.

Rudik Aslanyan said that the residents are mainly engaged in agriculture.