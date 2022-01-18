Artsakh 2022 state budget envisages increase of the healthcare budget by 23.6%. State Minister

Artsakh 2022 state budget envisages increase of the healthcare budget by 23.6%, making 15.5 billion drams.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan stated this during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.

"A lot of work has been done in the field of healthcare to eliminate post-war consequences and to solve the problems caused by the coronavirus. We plan to launch a number of programs. In particular, healthcare reforms have been launched to increase the efficiency of the sector. I think we will have enough good news to summarize by the end of the year," said Beglaryan.