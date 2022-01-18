War-related programs have a great impact.

January 18, 2022, 15:14 The Housing Committee will deal with the housing needs of all beneficiaries with great vigor. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan stated this during the annual end-of-year press conference held today.

"A lot of work has been done within the framework of the state financial assistance program for the fulfillment of credit liabilities of individuals and legal entities who are in a difficult situation due to the war. The Artsakh Investment Fund has received 46,956 applications, of which 8352 has already been satisfied within the framework of more than 10 billion drams.

9,300 applications have already been received within the framework of the state financial support program for individuals and legal entities that suffered material damage as a result of the war, of which, as of January 1, 1,349 have been satisfied, totaling more than 6 billion drams. The housing program for the fallen, missing, disabled persons of first-degree and homeless citizens has already started.

After regulating the problems of the citizens who became beneficiaries due to the war and needed housing, the Housing Committee will deal with the housing needs of all beneficiaries with great vigor. We plan to regulate the whole field this year in order to have the maximum efficient, fair and transparent system for our citizens," Artsakh State Minister said.