Polish OSCE Chairmanship reiterates full support to Minsk Group Co-Chairs after Aliyev tirade

The Polish OSCE Chairmanship reiterates its full support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the OSCE Polish Chairmanship said in response to an inquiry from Armenpress when asked to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s threats to “pressure” the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ attempts to deal with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement – its mandate.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Polish Chairmanship is not in the position to comment on the public statements of the President of Azerbaijan. We reiterate our full support and appreciation for the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, its Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the Polish OSCE Chair-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk,” the Polish OSCE Chairmanship told ARMENPRESS.

In his latest infamous interview, the Azeri leader had again falsely claimed that the Nagorno Karabakh is already resolved and thus the OSCE Minsk Group is obsolete. He went on to claim that if one party of the conflict says the conflict is resolved then it leaves no room for mediation.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has numerously falsely claimed that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is resolved after the 2020 war.

However, the governments of Armenia, Russia, France, United States and others have repeatedly stressed that the conflict remains unresolved and called for a comprehensive and peaceful settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.


     

The Polish OSCE Chairmanship reiterates its full support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the OSCE Polish Chairmanship said in response to an inquiry from Armenpress when asked to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s threats to “pressure” the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ attempts to deal with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement – its mandate.

Armenia, Turkey agree to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization

Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, respectively, the Deputy...

Russia supports Armenia and Turkey in establishing direct dialogue – Sergei Lavrov

Moscow supports Yerevan and Ankara in the establishment of a direct dialogue and hopes that it will be...

We highly appreciate the mission of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh and consider unacceptable any attempt to cast a shadow on their activities. MFA

In his recent interview to a number of media outlets, President of the Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev,...

Greek, Cypriot communities call on Australian government to formally recognize Armenian Genocide

The President of the Greek Community of Australia’s Melbourne and Victoria, Bill Papastergiadis and...

OSCE Chairman-in-Office highlights need to finding peaceful solutions to regional and protracted conflicts

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau underlines the need to pay...

Armenophobia is state-sanctioned ideology in “fascist” Azerbaijan – Artsakh FM on anniversary of Baku Pogroms

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan described the Baku Pogroms as one of the manifestations...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Azerbaijani intelligence uses fake social media accounts in attempted recruitment of spies from Artsakh

The Azerbaijani intelligence agencies have intensified attempts to contact residents of Artsakh via the internet, attempting to spread panic or gather information, the Artsakh NSS informed.

We are ready to accept displaced families in our village. Head of Khnushinak Community

The Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 535 residents.

8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 8 new coronavirus case on January 17.

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 325 million — WHO

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 325 million and the number of...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 209 calls over last week

On January 10 to 14, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 209 calls,...

President Harutyunyan approved decisions of the Artsakh Republic Government on the provision of financial assistance

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved the decisions of the Government on assigning...

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start operating flights to Yerevan

During his working visit in the United Arab Emirates, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian reached a...

Military

Artak Davtyan chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation on the situation and improvement of the military discipline in the army, the defense ministry said.

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...

Turkey defense minister expresses support for Azerbaijan in another military aggression against Armenia

A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national...

One of main tasks of Armenia peacekeepers in Kazakhstan’s Almaty is to prevent water supply system poisoning

One of the main tasks of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was to prevent terrorists...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

Over 2,000 troops engaged in live-fire drills in Russia’s northwest

North Korea confirms tactical guided missile test on Monday

Russia-China friendship is not aimed against anyone — Lavrov

Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3, wounds 6

