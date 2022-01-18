Azerbaijani intelligence uses fake social media accounts in attempted recruitment of spies from Artsakh

The Azerbaijani intelligence agencies have intensified attempts to contact residents of Artsakh via the internet, attempting to spread panic or gather information, the Artsakh NSS informed.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In one such new case, a Telegram user registered under a false name, posing as an Armenian woman, first had an online conversation pursuing the goal of forming intimacy with a person living in Artsakh, sent that person her nude pictures, asked for such pictures from that person, and then demanded—under the threat of publicizing the content of their communication—to provide information, photos of various places, promising to also pay—by transferring money to a bank account sent in advance—for these services provided.

The Artsakh NSS said it is investigating the case. The NSS called on citizens to refrain from contacting strangers or suspicious individuals or accounts on social media or contact the authorities in the event of receiving such requests.