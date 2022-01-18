Over 2,000 troops engaged in live-fire drills in Russia’s northwest

Over 2,000 troops of the Western Military District are engaged in live-fire drills in the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Practical measures are underway at the Kirillovsky and Luzhsky combined arms training grounds. The personnel of motorized infantry, tank and reconnaissance units are sharpening the skills of driving T-72B3 tanks and firing their guns," the press office said in a statement.

As part of the drills, the troops will also live-fire AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, RPG-7V hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, AK-74M assault rifles and SVD-M sniper rifles, the statement says.

During the drills, the troops will pay special attention to moving stealthily and striking targets using observation instruments and sights, determining the distance to the target, adjusting fire and employing the present-day experience of local military conflicts, the press office said.