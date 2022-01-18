The Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 535 residents.

January 18, 2022, 11:45 We are ready to accept displaced families in our village. Head of Khnushinak Community

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Kamo Mursalyan told "Artsakhpress" .

"After the war, two displaced families have settled in the village. We have eight free houses in the housing stock, which we will provide to other families who wish to live here. We have a community center, an aid station and a ceremony hall. There are 91 students in the school. There is no kindergarten in the village, but we have about 63 pre-school children, ”said Kamo Mursalyan, noting that the community is gasified, provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply.

According to the head of the community, the residents are mainly engaged in gardening and cattle breeding.