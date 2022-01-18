North Korea confirms tactical guided missile test on Monday

North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed that tactical guided missiles were fired during a test by its Academy of Defense Science on Monday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Yonhap, KCNA informed that the missiles hit an island target near the country’s eastern coast. The test was aimed at evaluating their accuracy, security and efficiency.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea presumably launched two short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Monday. The missiles were launched from the area of the Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang.

It was North Korea’s fourth missile launch since the start of the year.