President Harutyunyan approved decisions of the Artsakh Republic Government on the provision of financial assistance

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved the decisions of the Government on assigning lump-sum payment for certain groups of persons registered in the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the decision, lump-sum payment of 50,000 AMD will be provided to the following groups of citizens registered in the Republic of Artsakh as of October 1, 2021.

a) persons receiving retirement benefits in the Republic of Artsakh as of December 1, 2021,

b) persons receiving bonus payments in the Republic of Artsakh as of December 1, 2021,

c) children under 18 years of age as of December 1, 2021. The given decision does not apply to persons receiving retirement benefits defined by the law “On Social Guarantees for Persons Holding State Positions”, as well as citizens displaced from the Republic of Artsakh or having lost their residential real estate in the republic in the aftermath of the war, as they have been provided monthly financial assitance for 4 months since September of 2021 persuant to the relevant decisoon of the Republic of Armenia’s Government.

Financial assitance to the retirees and bonus pension recepients will be paid together with the retirement benefits or bonus payments, while the remaining groups will be paid in cash separately in case of impossibility of non-cash transfer.

Financial assistance is granted without submitting a written or online application based on the data of the State Register of Population provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh. Financial assistance to a minor, incapacitated persons or those with limited capacity is assigned and paid to their legal representative (parent, guardian, trustee).

In order to receive financial assistance in cash, citizens must present an identity document or a certificate issued by the Ministry to a branch of "Artsakhpost" CJSC. Payment will start by February 1.

Pursuant to another approved decision, the potential beneficiaries of the program defined by the relevant decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia in 2021 (68,000 AMD), who meet the conditions, but for some reason were not included in the payrolls and did not receive financial assistance, will receive the money from the Government per each missed settlement month.

The payment process has already started. To get acquainted with the decisions in more detail, citizens can contact the staff of the Ministry of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 phone number.