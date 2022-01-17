President Harutyunyan approved decisions of the Artsakh Republic Government on the provision of financial assistance

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved the decisions of the Government on assigning lump-sum payment for certain groups of persons registered in the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.
Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, respectively, the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Mr. Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç met on 14 January 2022, in Moscow, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Moscow supports Yerevan and Ankara in the establishment of a direct dialogue and hopes that it will be...
In his recent interview to a number of media outlets, President of the Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev,...
The President of the Greek Community of Australia’s Melbourne and Victoria, Bill Papastergiadis and...
OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau underlines the need to pay...
The Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan described the Baku Pogroms as one of the manifestations...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...
The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 10 to 14, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 209 calls, the Presidential Office stated.
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved the decisions of the Government on assigning...
During his working visit in the United Arab Emirates, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian reached a...
There are 600 residents in Shosh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
During 44-Day Artsakh War, many heroes, including 19-year-old Arman Aghajanyan, sacrificed their lives...
A 69-year-old resident of the town of Berdzor, Artsakh Republic,accidentally crossed into Azerbaijani-controlled...
The "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation, with the adjacent workshops equipped...
On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military Council of the Defense Army, dedicated to summarizing the results of the 2021 army academic year, the Presidential Office stated.
The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...
During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...
The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...
A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national...
One of the main tasks of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was to prevent terrorists...
In the zone of intense skirmish, where the heavy fighting took place on January 11, on the same day at...
On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
