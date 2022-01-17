There are 600 residents in Shosh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

January 17, 2022, 13:09 10 displaced families have settled in Shosh. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Erik Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-day war, 10 displaced families have settled in our village. We have about 15 houses in the free housing stock, which we will gladly provide to other displaced families after the renovation.

About 100 houses were damaged in the village during the war. Immediately after the end of the war, restoration work began. The school is in good condition. It has 99 students, 7 of them are children of displaced families. The kindergarten is attended by 29 students. St. Stepanos Church is located in the village, which is a place of pilgrimage for the residents," the head of the community said, adding that the rural roads are in a deplorable condition.

The head of the community noted that Shosh is gasified, provided with electricity and water. E. Abrahamyan noted with regret that 8 fellow villagers fell and 2 were wounded during the 44-day Artsakh war. Speaking about the employment of the residents, he said that 75% of the agricultural lands of the community have passed under the control of the enemy.

“But the villagers do not retreat, they continue to be engaged in agriculture,” he said.