During 44-Day Artsakh War, many heroes, including 19-year-old Arman Aghajanyan, sacrificed their lives for the sake of Homeland.

January 17, 2022, 12:21 Devotion is immortality... Arman Aghajanyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the hero's mother, Mrs. Stella, speaks about her son with nostalgia and pride.

"My son was born on April 12, 2001, in the Chartar community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. I remember his first steps with unspeakable longing. In 2007 Arman attended Hovik Harutyunyan basic school in Chartar.

In 2015, he chose the technical stream of N 1 school. He was adaptive and active. He was participating in football and tennis competitions. He was always in the first place. After graduating from school, he entered the "Mathematics" Faculty of the Artsakh State Universtity. He was hurrying to serve the Homeland. On July 15, on his father's birthday, he drafted to army.

"Mother, do not worry," he said, "Everything will be fine, I will serve and come home," he told his mother. Mrs. Stella noted that in one year his son had managed to receive many letters of thanks. Then he was awarded the rank of junior sergeant. Even during the days of war, the brave soldier was encouraging his mother. He fought bravely for about a month and fell on October 23 for the sake of the homeland. "That day my soul was uprooted, my only one was taken away from me," says Mrs. Stella.

Arman Hrant Aghajanyan was posthumously awarded the Medal"For Courage".