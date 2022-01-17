Artsakhpress

International

US sanctions against Russian leadership risk breaking off ties between countries - Kremlin

The new proposed US sanctions, including against the Russian leadership, may break off all relations between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on CNN on Sunday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Of course, it’s beyond our understanding," Peskov said in an interview, referring to some of the latest US proposals that call for sanctions against the Russian leadership.

"Potentially this kind of sanctions can lead to discontinuation of any relations between our two countries," which won’t benefit either Moscow or Washington, he said. "It would be a great mistake."

The Kremlin spokesman said Russia isn’t afraid of sanctions.

"To some extent we are trying to take advantage of them in terms of developing our domestic economy, our domestic production," he said. "We are quite big and quite self-sufficient to be fragile against these sanctions."

Peskov said sanctions never succeeded in making countries change their course.

"Can you recall any example of a situation when sanctions helped you to solve a problem? Where sanctions were really effective in making a country to make certain steps?" he said. "It’s never happened."

On Wednesday, a group of Democrat legislators led by Senator Bob Menendez introduced a bill to the US Senate on restrictions against Russia if tensions around Ukraine escalate. Titled Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022, it involves, among other things, sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the prime minister, heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and other members of the military leadership. In addition, restrictive measures may affect the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

To come into effect, the bill should be approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the US President. Emily Horn, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said earlier that the US administration supports the proposed legislation.


     

Politics

Armenia, Turkey agree to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization

Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, respectively, the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Mr. Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç met on 14 January 2022, in Moscow, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia supports Armenia and Turkey in establishing direct dialogue – Sergei Lavrov

Moscow supports Yerevan and Ankara in the establishment of a direct dialogue and hopes that it will be...

We highly appreciate the mission of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh and consider unacceptable any attempt to cast a shadow on their activities. MFA

In his recent interview to a number of media outlets, President of the Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev,...

Greek, Cypriot communities call on Australian government to formally recognize Armenian Genocide

The President of the Greek Community of Australia’s Melbourne and Victoria, Bill Papastergiadis and...

OSCE Chairman-in-Office highlights need to finding peaceful solutions to regional and protracted conflicts

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau underlines the need to pay...

Armenophobia is state-sanctioned ideology in “fascist” Azerbaijan – Artsakh FM on anniversary of Baku Pogroms

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan described the Baku Pogroms as one of the manifestations...

Armenian, Kazakh leaders discuss completion of CSTO peacekeeping mission

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Artsakh citizen arrested by Azerbaijani military after getting lost near Berdzor

A 69-year-old resident of the town of Berdzor, Artsakh Republic,accidentally crossed into Azerbaijani-controlled territory around 15:00, January 14.

The goal of the Armenian-Italian Educational Complex is to provide the Artsakh labor market with qualified craftsmen

The "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation, with the adjacent workshops equipped...

The residents of Tblghu see their future only in the homeland. Head of Community

The Tblghu community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 125 residents.

Two Armenian liftmen killed as elevator falls at hotel in downtown Moscow

Two citizens of Armenia have died as a result of the falling of an elevator at a hotel in downtown Moscow,...

5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 5 new coronavirus case on January 13.

The intra-community roads of Aghabekalanj will be asphalted

203 residents live in the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

9 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 9 new coronavirus case on January 12.

Military

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military Council of the Defense Army, dedicated to summarizing the results of the 2021 army academic year, the Presidential Office stated.

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...

Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...

Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...

Turkey defense minister expresses support for Azerbaijan in another military aggression against Armenia

A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national...

One of main tasks of Armenia peacekeepers in Kazakhstan’s Almaty is to prevent water supply system poisoning

One of the main tasks of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was to prevent terrorists...

Third Armenian soldier confirmed dead as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

In the zone of intense skirmish, where the heavy fighting took place on January 11, on the same day at...

Stoltenberg: NATO will not agree to withdraw troops from countries that joined the bloc since 1997
US sanctions against Russian leadership risk breaking off ties between countries - Kremlin
CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats
32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict
Future Russia-Japan peace treaty must reflect outlook for cooperation. Lavrov
Analytical

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized...

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
The activity of Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankert
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity served in Gandzasar
Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

International

Stoltenberg: NATO will not agree to withdraw troops from countries that joined the bloc since 1997

US sanctions against Russian leadership risk breaking off ties between countries - Kremlin

Japanese authorities confirm North Korea launched two ballistic missiles

Future Russia-Japan peace treaty must reflect outlook for cooperation. Lavrov

