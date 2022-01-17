NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the bloc would never pull allied troops from member states that had joined it since 1997, Sputnik News reported, news.am informs.

January 17, 2022, 10:28 Stoltenberg: NATO will not agree to withdraw troops from countries that joined the bloc since 1997

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Of course, we cannot agree that we should have no NATO troops in all the countries that have joined NATO since 1997. That’s actually half of our members," he said in an interview with Canada’s CBC News airing Sunday.

This would mean having a second-class NATO of countries not protected by the alliance, the secretary-general said, adding "we will never introduce that."