On January 12-15, 1990, in parallel with the massacres in Baku, the Azeri perpetrators launched an organized attack on the villages of Manashid, Azat and Kamo of Northern Artsakh in order to complete the policy of ethnic cleansing.

January 15, 2022, 11:06 32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: In this regard, in an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mher Harutyunyan, Associate Professor, President of "Kachar" Scientific Center "NGO, particularly noted:

"The fact that this open act of aggression was ordered and directed from a terrorist center in Baku became clear from the calls for the expulsion of Armenians from Baku and a large-scale armed attack on Artsakh, made at a rally organized by the Azerbaiajni Popular Front on January 11.

But the defenders of Northern Artsakh repulsed the Azeri bandits and forced them to flee the battlefield.

The enemy preparing for a large-scale war against Artsakh with aggressive attacks on seemingly vulnerable and defenseless Armenian settlements, did not only try to intimidate Armenian citizens by using force, but was also using the occupation forces in combat and developing the elements of aggression tactics.

The Armenian side was responding adequately, taking the necessary measures to resist the enemy's aggression and to defend the homeland,” said Harutyunyan.