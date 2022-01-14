The goal of the Armenian-Italian Educational Complex is to provide the Artsakh labor market with qualified craftsmen

The "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation, with the adjacent workshops equipped with Italian equipment, has started its activity in Stepanakert since September 2021.

General Director of the foundation, Tatevik Zakharyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” was legally registered in Artsakh in June 15, 2021 but its prerequisites had existed for a long time. In order to bring vocational education to a high level in Artsakh, several programs had been implemented by the "CINF Artsakh" and "Christians in Need" foundations until 2020 Artsakh War; the Stepanakert Vocational School had been equipped with machinery.

After the war, a new impetus has been given to their plans.

"Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex" Foundation has been created by 5 co-founders: The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, in the person of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport; Antonia Arslan, an Italian-Armenian writer, Professor Siobhan Nash-Marshall, the “Christians in Need” Foundation, in the person of President Rita Mahdesian, and the “CINF Artsakh” Charitable Foundation.

Tatevik Zakharyan noted that from October 1 to November 14, 2021 Italian masters arrived in Artsakh and with the masters of the educational complex worked with the students.

General Director of the foundation noted that the educational complex is currently implementing 3-level educational programs: pre-school (52 children), general education (207 students) and primary vocational (306 students). At present the educational complex has 21 professional groups.