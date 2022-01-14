Russia supports Armenia and Turkey in establishing direct dialogue – Sergei Lavrov

Moscow supports Yerevan and Ankara in the establishment of a direct dialogue and hopes that it will be successful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Armenia and Turkey have appointed their special representatives. Russia helped to coming to that agreement, and we are very happy that today that first meeting is taking place in Moscow. Our role helped to establish a direct dialogue”, the Russian FM said.