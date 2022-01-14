The Tblghu community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 125 residents.

The residents of Tblghu see their future only in the homeland. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Edik Markosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-Day War, 15 displaced people have settled in the community. The village does not have a school. 27 students attend the neighboring Kolatak school. There is a community center, an aid station, a club, a ceremony hall in the community; the buildings need to be renovated. Inter-community roads and the roads connecting the village with the highway are in a deplorable condition,” he said.

The head of the community noted that Tblghu is provided with electricity and water, but is not supplied with gas. Edik Markosyan informed that one fellow villager fell and two others were wounded in the 44-day war.

Speaking about the employment of the population and future plans, the head of the community assured that they see their future only in the homeland.