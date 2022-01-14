Two Armenian liftmen killed as elevator falls at hotel in downtown Moscow

Two citizens of Armenia have died as a result of the falling of an elevator at a hotel in downtown Moscow, Interfax reported citing the Russian ministry of emergency situations.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Unfortunately, according to preliminary reports, two liftmen have been killed”, the ministry said.

Inspection is underway to reveal all the circumstances of the incident.

The source of Interfax said that the workers, who were engaged in the repair of the elevator, are citizens of Armenia.