January 14, 2022 11:15

Greek, Cypriot communities call on Australian government to formally recognize Armenian Genocide

The President of the Greek Community of Australia’s Melbourne and Victoria, Bill Papastergiadis and the Cyprus Community of Melbourne and Victoria, Theo Theophanous, with the support of the Pontian Federations of Australia, have written to the Australian Prime Minister calling on the Government to formally recognise the genocides committed by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923 of Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks and other Christian minorities, the Neos Kosmos newspaper reported.