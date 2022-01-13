Artsakhpress

Armenophobia is state-sanctioned ideology in "fascist" Azerbaijan – Artsakh FM on anniversary of Baku Pogroms

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan described the Baku Pogroms as one of the manifestations of Azerbaijan's genocidal policy and one of the bloodiest events.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking to Armenpress on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Baku Pogroms, FM Babayan underscored that January 13th, 1990 is one of the most tragic and black chapters in the history of the Armenian people. “Mass pogroms targeting Armenians in Baku began that day. We must be united, we must engage in the right policy and develop an educated and patriotic society to be able to avoid difficult trials like the Baku pogroms,” Babayan said.

He said that for decades Azerbaijan engaged in plans to achieve exodus of Armenians, and the Baku pogroms were one of the bloodiest events of Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy.

FM Babayan said it was no coincidence that Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev gave an interview on the eve of the anniversary and spoke in the same style which fueled the massacres in the 1990s.

“This shows that the same ideas still exist there, the same approaches prevail and they try to implement the same plans. What should we do in order for such bloody events not to happen again? First we must understand whom we are dealing with, understand the reality correctly and not make mistakes again. In person of Azerbaijan there is a state and society where Armenophobia is a state-sanctioned ideology. In person of Azerbaijan there is a country which is a fascist country in essence, and we must never forget this. If we forget this, the Baku pogroms up to the latest war will happen again,” Babayan warned.

 


     

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The intra-community roads of Aghabekalanj will be asphalted

203 residents live in the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military Council of the Defense Army, dedicated to summarizing the results of the 2021 army academic year, the Presidential Office stated.

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 13, 1992, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for the first time, with the use of Grad missile launcher...

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Situation in Kazakhstan stabilized, CSTO chief assures

