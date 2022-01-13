Everything will be done to ensure high level of security in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan participated in Defense Army Military Council session

On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military Council of the Defense Army, dedicated to summarizing the results of the 2021 army academic year, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of State stressed that the social issues of both army building and military personnel are in the focus of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.

"Everything will be done to ensure a high level of security in the Republic," he said.