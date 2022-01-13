Situation in Kazakhstan stabilized, CSTO chief assures

The situation in Kazakhstan has stabilized thanks to the concerted actions of the CSTO peacekeepers, the Kazakh armed forces and local law enforcement, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at the ceremony marking the end of the peacekeeping operation in the Central Asian country, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today, thanks to the joint and coordinated actions of the CSTO peacekeepers, the armed forces and law enforcement officers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the situation in the country has stabilized. During the operation, we gained invaluable experience of close cooperation between the peacekeeping contingents of the organization’s member states in countering terrorism and [counteracting] the destructive forces in the country," Zas noted.