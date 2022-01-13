30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 13, 1992, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for the first time, with the use of Grad missile launcher shelled the Shahumyan settlement, the center of Shahumyan region of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In this regard, in an interview with "Artsakhpress”, Candidate of Historical Sciences, Associate Professor Mher Harutyunyan noted that Azerbaijan had targeted the peaceful settlement of Artsakh with an internationally banned weapon, causing damage and human casualties, which is one of the manifestations of Azerbaijan's terrorist policy.

“The enemy was the first that used heavy armor, prohibited multiple launch complexes. During the war their actions were always accompanied by war crimes, violations of international law. Afterwards, they accused the Armenian side of of uncommitted crimes.

On September 20, 2020 shelling Stepanakert and committing a war crime against the sleeping civilian population, Azerbaijan raised a fuss about Ganja with propaganda performances . January provocations against the Artsakh Republic in 2022 in the zone of control of Russian peacekeepers are the part of the same terrorist policy of Azerbaijan," said Harutyunyan.