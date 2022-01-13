30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

On January 13, 1992, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for the first time, with the use of Grad missile launcher shelled the Shahumyan settlement, the center of Shahumyan region of the Republic of Artsakh.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Armenian Flyone Armenia airline received a permit from the Turkish government to operate roundtrip...
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
The real reason and source of Azerbaijan’s provocations on the border with Armenia is the state propaganda...
Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement, condemning the gross violation of the ceasefire...
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain...
On January 11 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...
The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
203 residents live in the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.
Artsakh confirmed 9 new coronavirus case on January 12.
298 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health...
Nearly 3.4 mln coronavirus cases were recorded worldwide in the past day, the highest daily number since...
Artsakh confirmed 12 new coronavirus case on January 11.
The Krasni community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 306 residents.
289 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare...
On January 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Military Council of the Defense Army, dedicated to summarizing the results of the 2021 army academic year, the Presidential Office stated.
The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country,...
During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the...
The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...
A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national...
One of the main tasks of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was to prevent terrorists...
In the zone of intense skirmish, where the heavy fighting took place on January 11, on the same day at...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
